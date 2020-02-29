The Milenge Local court has thrown out a witchcraft case on account of its evidence before it, being weak.

Before Magistrate Heaven Chimpandu was Smartson Chanda, 50, of Lunga village in Chief Sokontwe’s chiefdom who sued Medium Chisenga, 40, of the same village for accusing him of being a wizard.

ZANIS reports that the plaintiff demanded compensation adding that the defendant’s family should stop accusing him of having bewitched their relative.

Facts were that Chanda, on 10th May, 2019, offered to assist Chisenga with traditional medicine over an undisclosed illness he has had for over three years.

He said he asked Chisenga to look for a tree called ‘Mutamba Ilungu’, five needles and cooking oil to use to make a concoction to expose the ‘witches’ behind his prolonged illness.

Chisenga did as told but after some weeks, but later realised he was still sick which made his family to accuse Chanda of bewitching him.

He said his family asked him to look for money to pay witch doctors to ascertain whether he ( Chanda ) was not the one behind Chisenga’s illness.

He said after giving them the said money, the four witch doctors never told Chisenga the illness.

In his ruling, Magistrate Chimpandu dismissed the case citing that the plaintiff had a weak case.

Magistrate Chimpandu said there was no correlation between the defendant’s illness and walking around his house naked adding that the plaintiff brought the witchcraft accusations upon himself.