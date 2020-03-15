A number streams along Milenge-Kasanka road have flooded making the district to cut off from Samfya.

ZANIS reports Milenge District Commissioner Kunda Chibilo who confirmed the development in an interview said Lobe stream in Kapalala ward has flooded which has led to the bridge being submerged in water.

He said only big vehicles such as Land cruisers are currently able to cross over to the neighbouring Samfya District.

Culverts are blocked and await for the water level to reduce before they can be unblocked and normalise the situation, he said.

Mr. Chibilo said Lumamya stream in Chipundu ward has also flooded.

Mr. Chibilo added that Kapalala Clinic, staff houses, surrounding households and fields have equally been submerged in water.

He stated that the area is water logged and sections of the community got submerged after a heavy down pour experienced last night.