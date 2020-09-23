Government has announced that it is in the process of revising the mines and minerals Act number 11 of 2015, to allow for proper regulation of the mining industry operations.

Acting Mines Director, in the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, Brighton Kateka says some of the issues to be looked into is incorporating gold metal as a strategic mineral in the Act so that it is well managed.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kateka disclosed this in Solwezi today, when he called on North-western province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela at his office.

Mr Kateka said Zambian contractors have for years complained of not being given sufficient businesses in terms of contracts by the mining companies and therefore, the review of the Act will address such challenges so that people can benefit.

“I’m calling on all stakeholders to come through and make their submissions on what they want to be revised in the act,” Mr Kateka stated.

He said the revising of the Act is inevitable because there have been notable gaps and weaknesses in the 2015 act.

The team is sitting in Solwezi district to receive submissions from members of the general public, civil society organizations, mining companies associations, and small scale and artisanal mines.