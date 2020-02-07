Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said there need to ensure local communities in North western province benefit from mining investments in the area.

Mr Kampyongo says in as much as government wants to see the mines maximize their production and dividends, owners of the God given minerals who are the local people must benefit as well

ZANIS reports that Mr Kampyongo said this when he toured Kansanshi mining company in Solwezi today, where he engaged management at the firm.

Mr Kampyongo who is also Shiwangandu Law Maker, stated that government will continue to engage the mining company on how best it can build the capacity of employees and the local people.

He commended the mine for promoting gender equality by employing women as machine operators at the mine.

Meanwhile, North western province minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu says First Quantum Minerals should be ambassadors in championing investment opportunities across the country.

Mr Mubukwanu stated that the provincial leadership will continue strengthening its relationship with mines in the province.