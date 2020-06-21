Kasempa transparency action group has called for partnership with mining companies in the district to ensure that the district benefits from mining activities under taken in the area.

Transparency action group vice-chairlady, Melody Matafwali says mining companies should come on board as development partners in the district and not otherwise not to be seen as an enemy by the mining companies in the district but rather a partner in development.

Mrs Matafwali said the action group will help raise concerns that are brought to their attention by all stakeholders including mining companies.

She said for a long time misunderstandings between mining companies, communities, local authorities and traditional leaders come in because of overlooking some of the agreements made at inception.

Mrs Matafwali added that it is for this reason that the action group will provide checks and balance to avoid such misunderstandings.

“Kindly expect engagements between our action group and yourselves to make sure that free prior and informed consents are being respected,” she said.

Mrs Matafwali further said the action group will also lobby on behalf of the community for custody of final signed agreements between them and the administration and remind all stakeholders of their obligations in mining areas and Kasempa at large.