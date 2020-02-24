A Zambia National Service ( ZNS ) official has been admitted to Mansa General Hospital after he was attacked by an angry mob in Milenge district in Luapula province.

ZANIS reports that Luapula Province Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the incident and named the victim as Amon Mwape, aged 22.

Mr Chushi said Mr. Mwape, and 20 other ZNS officials went to Mulumbi village in Chief Milambo’s chiefdom to recover a pan trailer on 20th February, 2020.

Mr. Chushi said the ZNS entourage found an angry mob armed with spears and axes had blocked the road at 19:00 hours.

He said the mob attacked the ZNS officials who scampered to hide in the bush, injuring Mr. Mwape in the process.

He stated that the mob also burnt a ZNS Toyota Land Cruiser Registration Number 749 B.

Mr. Chushi added that fortunately ZNS officials have since apprehended 23 villagers in connection with the incident.

He said more details will be availed soon.