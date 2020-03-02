The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has condemned the spate of gassing and mob injustices against innocent citizens.

The BRE says the gassing situation has caused panic, anxiety and insecurity among the people and that it has slowed down many developmental activities.

Induna Mukulwakashiko, who spoke on behalf of the BRE said the brutal killing of former Kaoma District Commissioner Kingfred Nasilele by angry mob on suspicion of being involved in gassing incidence is very sad.

The Induna has since called on the people to allow police officers to professionally carry out their mandate and not to take the law into their own hands.

Induna Mukulwakashiko described the mob injustices and gassing circumstances that have engulfed the country as inhuman and alien to the Zambian people.