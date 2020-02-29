A civic leader in Mufumbwe district of North-western province has condemned act of exercising mob justice meted on the suspects amidst the alleged gassing vice around the country.

Kikonge ward councilor, Moses Mangisha says it is sad to note that a number of innocent people have been killed on mere suspension of being involved in the gassing vice.

Mr Mangisha said in an interview with ZANIS that in as much as the gassing vice is something which should not be tolerated, people should learn to refrain from exercising mob justice against suspects thereby save lives of innocent people.

He encouraged the people of Mufumbwe to work with the police so that they speed up the process of finding the real culprits behind the gassing incidences.

The civic leader explained that taking suspects to police means that authorities will extract information from them which may lead into apprehending the master minders to the vice.

Meanwhile, Mr Mangisha has condemned the act of gassing which has terrorized people in their homes and other public institutions through the country, describing it as inhuman and devilish.

He has since called on police and other security wings to ensure that they take time to investigate each case the members of the public present to them.