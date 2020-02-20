A 42 year old man of Kamapanda area in chief Chibwika’s chiefdom of Northwestern Province has been killed by a mob of people on suspicion of spraying unknown chemicals in people’s houses.

Northwestern Province Police Commissioner, Hudson Namachila who confirmed the incident in a statement to ZANIS in Mwinilunga today, identified the deceased as Mathews Ntambu.

Mr Namachila said the incident occurred yesterday between 15:00 and 19:00 hours and was reported to police on the same day by the deceased brother Ian Ntambu.

He said the deceased sustained internal injuries as fists, kicks and sticks were alleged to have been used in the act.

Mr Namachila said no arrest has been made so far.