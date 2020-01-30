Three unknown criminals were yesterday beaten by a mob in Kalulushi after they assaulted a 31 year old man.

In a separate incident the same assailants earlier stole an oxen valued at K10,000 in Kitwe.

Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the development to ZANIS today said the three assaulted George Ngosa of Chamwanza farms.

Ms Katanga who disclosed that the incident happened yesterday around 01 hours in the morning, said the three suspects who were armed with an axe and a knife, with intent to steal broke into the victim’s house and assaulted him.

Ngosa sustained bruises on the chest and general body pains.

The assailants were using a Toyota corolla registration number ADE 852 which was parked at Ngosa’s place.

“It was during the time that he shouted for help, that the neigbourhood came to his rescue and managed to apprehend one of the criminals, who was later beaten up , “ she said.

She added that the suspected criminal was severely beaten to an extent that he became unconscious after sustaining deep cuts in the head., while two of his remaining accomplices fled.

And in a separate incident, the same criminals earlier, stole a white oxen belonging to Mr James Hakoola of plot 7165 Nkana East in Kitwe.

Ms Katanga who confirmed in the same interview, said when Police searched the vehicle, they found a metal axe with blood stains and a knife also with blood stains.

One of the assailants was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital in an unconscious state aged between 30 to 35 years of unknown residence.