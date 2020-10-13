Chief Chona of the Tonga speaking people of Monze District has commended government for embarking on the mobile issuance of national registration cards which has enabled many people in the chiefdom acquire the national document.

The traditional leader says many people in areas such as Nadongo and Moomba faced challenges in acquiring the NRCs which is an entitlement for every Zambian.

Chief Chona said the mobile issuance of NRCs is going-on well in the district without any hindrances.

“I must commend government for this NRC mobile issuance which I believe would enable many of my people in areas such Nadongo and Moomba to have this important document,” said Chief Chona.

The traditional leader was speaking when Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kapyongo paid a courtesy call on her yesterday.

And Mr Kapyongo assured the traditional leader that government remains committed towards addressing developmental issues and challenges faced by people not only in Monze but across the country.

He said government recognizes that it cannot deliver meaningful development without the active participation of traditional leaders.

“I wish to state that as government we do realise that we cannot deliver development to people without your support and participation and this is why the PF government will always engage traditional rulers in many developmental facets,” said Mr Kapyongo.

And during the tour of the mobile NRC issuance centres at Monze Town Basic and Chona Primary Schools, Mr Kapyongo urged the officers to remain focused, vigilant and ensure that only eligible Zambians are given the national document.

“So far Iam happy that work is going on smoothly on the ground but I just want to urge you to ensure that only eligible Zambians are given this document. To you, the people, I want to ask you to be truthful with the information you are giving these officers so that we get the correct and accurate information because if you give us false information you might face serious problems in future when you use your NRC,” advised Mr Kapyongo.

And Monze District Commissioner, Munachoongo Muleya says it is unfortunate that some opposition political leaders continue misleading the public that the mobile issuance exercise in the district is unsuccessful and marred with unnecessary delays.

Mrs Muleya said contrary to some false media reports peddled by some people, the exercise has received overwhelming response from eligible people in the district.

She said opposition politicians are also availed the schedule of the mobile NRC team and that they have an input in the timetable for movements of the officers.

Mrs Muleya however said there were some delays to commence the exercise but officers are now on the ground issuing new and replacing old NRCs.

The mobile NRC issuance exercise started in September last month and is expected to run for 40 days.