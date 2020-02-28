The Kapiri Mposhi District Medical Office has set up a screening center for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus(COVID-19) at the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) new railway station.

This is in response to the possible spreading of the virus in the area which has continued to spread to various countries worldwide from its epicenter in China.

ZANIS reports that Senior Environmental Health Officer, Nephat Banda disclosed the development during the District Epidemic Preparedness Committee meeting today.

Mr Banda said the screening point was setup at TAZARA railway station because of its high traffic volumes of both international and local passengers using the train to enter into Zambia.

He said health workers have been positioned to screen passengers upon arrival at the New Kapiri Mposhi TAZARA station from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

He further said the medical office has provided two thermal scanners and also offering extended sanitary facilities such as hand washing buckets as well as providing information about the virus to passengers.

“Interaction of passengers on the train which moves both international and local travelers is a risk for the spread of Coronavirus so we have set up a screening point at TAZARA terminus to screen every passenger on arrival,” he said.

And the District Epidemic Preparedness Committee has recommended that all prohibited immigrants be subjected to screening upon arrest and before being detained in police custody.

The recommendation follows an observation that foreign nationals illegally entering into Zambia and arrested by the Department of Immigration in the district were being detained in police custody without undergoing screening for the virus.

Kapiri Mposhi Police Community Services Director, Faith Mwiimbu appealed to the Ministry of Health to extend screening services for the viral disease to detainees in police custody in the area.

Over 1 000 local and international passengers use the TAZARA passenger train into Zambia via Dar-es-Salaam every week.

Zambia has not recorded any case of Coronavirus, recently renamed COVID-19 which has placed the world on public health high-alert.