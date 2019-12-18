A 35 year old woman and her two months old baby have died after they were struck by lightning in Mandanga Compound in Mongu District.

Western Province Police Commissioner, Charles Lungu identified the deceased as Betty Ngenjo aged 35 of Kapulamungu Village in Chief Lyamba in Mongu District and her two months old daughter, Musinde Musenge.

ZANIS reports that Mr Lungu said the victims met their fate yesterday around 17: 00hrs hours when their house was struck by lightning whilst it was raining.

He said household goods were also burnt beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, Mongu District Commissioner, Susiku Kamona who is also District Disaster Management Chairperson said government is saddened by the incident and help the family to cover for the funeral expenses.

The bodies of the deceased are in Lewanika General Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.