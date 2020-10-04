Lusaka Province Health Director Consity Mwale is concerned that only 25 percent of expectant mothers seek services in the first trimester despite the provision of antenatal care in all health facilities in the Province.

Dr Mwale said although the province has seen an overall antenatal attendance of 85 percent, most expectant mothers only visit the health facilities in the second and third trimesters of their pregnancies.

He was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today.

“This makes them susceptible to pregnancy related complications such as low blood levels, malaria and others. Our mothers need to seek health services immediately when they discover that they are pregnant so that they are counselled on nutrition and examined for any disease that could pose a threat to both their lives and those of their babies,” he said.

He said that there is need for expectant mothers to seek antennal care within the first three months for early detection of complications.

The Provincial Health Director added that complications can be prevented when disease such as malaria are detected early in the disease process.

“For pregnant women we advise and guide that as soon as one learns that they could be pregnant they should contact the health authorities immediately,” Dr Mwale said.

He added that the province has adequate stocks of anti-malaria drugs to prevent malaria in pregnancy.

He said prevention of malaria in pregnant women enables expectant mothers to have healthy babies.

He stated that malaria in pregnancy can lead to the loss of both the mother and the unborn baby.

He said that the Ministry of Health is working with partners to prevent malaria in pregnant women and women in the reproductive age group.

Dr Mwale said that the provincial health office has developed a network with community health workers who are supervised by public health nurses under the catchment area.

He said that there has been a significant reduction of complicated malaria in the province due to the malaria prevention measures that have been put in place.

“In the past malaria was the top most or the top five, but now statistics indicate that malaria may not be in the top ten and if is in the top ten it will come as either number nine or ten, this is because of the interventions that we implementing in our communities such as the Indoor Residual Spray (IRS) exercise which we about to start this year, the mass distribution of Insecticide Treated Nets(ITNs), alongside having a multi sectoral response that have helped us to control malaria in our communities” he said.

Dr Mwale appealed to communities in the province not to refuse entry to their property as the Ministry of Health staff conduct the IRS.

“I also want to appeal to our community members not to misuse the mosquito nets, these are very expensive and therefore should be put to good use for the intended purpose so that we can prevent malaria in our communities,” he added.