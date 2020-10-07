Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo has empowered farmers at Malashi dairy scheme with 50 dairy animals in Mpika district of Muchinga Province.

Prof. Luo said that the animals which are under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Program (E-Slip) will be used in milk production by the farmers.

“We are doing this because our President has seen that for us to have wealth, we need to invest in Livestock”, said Prof. Luo

She explained that government realized that one of the ways to create wealth for the country is through livestock.

Prof. Luo has urged farmers to feed the animals so as to allow nutritive production of milk.

She advised recipients to take care of the animals so as to avoid animals from dying as result of starvation.

And Mpika Central Member of Parliament, Sylvia Chalikosa has urged farmers in her area to embrace the program.

“When President Edgar Lungu has always talked about not leaving anyone behind, today you will all agree with me that he has stood by his word,” said Ms. Chalikosa

Ms Chalikosa further advised farmers to form clubs so that they can all benefit from these animals.

And Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema was happy that government has continued to empower farmers in the district.

Mr Muswema said that he will work with the department of Livestock and Fisheries to ensure that farmers take good care of the animals.

The E-Slip program is a pass on programme which gives chance to other farmers to benefit once the cycle is complete.