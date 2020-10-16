Chinsali police have summoned opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema and Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe for questioning on Tuesday October,21st 2020 at 09:00hrs.

According to sources, some police officers from Force Headquarters in Lusaka attempted to serve the summons on Hichilema at UPND Headquarters in Lusaka after 17.00 hours today but failed because there was no senior party official to sign the summons.

The summons did not state the reasons for summoning Hichilema. Earlier, police in Mpika also summoned Kang’ombe to appear before them today.