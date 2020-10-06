Muchinga Province Education Officer (PEO) Ruth Zulu says teachers deserves to be applauded for their commitment and dedication to duty amidst COVID-19 challenges.

Ms Zulu told ZANIS this morning in a telephone interview that dedication and commitment to duty that teachers have shown especially during the COVID-19 period is impressive.

She said as teachers celebrate their day today, there is need to thank God for the protection on both pupils and teachers who have managed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The PEO also echoed the concerned on the low retention of non-examination pupils in schools which she said is worrying.

“Parents who have not responded to presidential directives of reopening schools for various reasons are the ones to blame because pupils should be in school while payments are being sorted out,” she said.

She explained that government has given parents time in which payments can be made but seem not to work adding that school managers have also been directed to investigate why pupils are not in school.

Ms Zulu also attributed the poor turnout of pupils to a number of issues among them, financial challenges, early marriages, teen pregnancies, rice cultivation and fishing.

And Kenneth Kaunda Secondary School head teacher, Kanyimbo Kabise also told ZANIS that most non examination pupils have not reported back to school.

Mr Kanyimbo explained that the affected classes are grades 8 and 10 of 2020 academic year adding that learning has continued normally.