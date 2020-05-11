Nakonde specifically and Muchinga Province , as a whole , is now a COVID – 19 epicenter, says the region’s caucus for Members of parliament chairperson Martin Malama.

Dr. Malama says the pandemic in the region specifically at Nakonde border is on the increase saying there is need to ensure that the health protocols are adhered to.

He told the Zambia News and Information Services( ZANIS ) in Chinsali today that Muchinga being closely linked, there is need for the government to extend the mass testing to Isoka, Chinsali and Mpika towns and surrounding areas.

Dr. Malama’ s comments comes in the wake of Zambia recording the highest number of COVID -19 positive cases in a single day at 85.

76 of the newly recorded positive cases are from Nakonde in Muchinga Province while the remaining nine are new cases recorded from Lusaka with deaths related to COVID -19 now reaching seven.

Dr. Malama said there is need for the Ministry of Health to capacitate the health facilities.

He said given the spread, each of the districts should have quarantine centers.

“The latest cases of people who have tested positive in the last 24 hours is too much a number to be recorded in a single day and this calls for serious measures to be implemented by both the Government as well as individuals, “said Dr. Malama.

Dr. Malama has also urged our frontline health and other staff to strictly adhere to the protective measures recommended by government.

He also said that the Caucus of Members of Parliament in Muchinga fully supports the call by government for people to avoid unnecessary travel.

The ministry of health commenced targeted testing for COVID -19 this week in Nakonde targeting Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA ) ,Immigration, Clearing Agents, truck drivers and sex workers.

Launching the targeted COVID -19 testing both Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and provincial Health Director Nero Chilembo said depending on the outcome of the targeted COVID -19 screening in Nakonde, measures on the next course of action will be taken.

Muchinga has one COVID -19 isolation centre in Chinsali located at the new General hospital.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced today that Zambia has recorded the highest COVID -19 positive cases at 85 of which 76 have been recorded at Nakonde.

“26 of the positive cases at Nakonde are from ZRA staff and 31 Immigration officers, “said Dr. Chilufya.

Meanwhile, Nakonde has established a quarantine centre at Mwenzo Girl’s Secondary School.

World Health Organization (WHO) gas warned that as many as 190,000 people across Africa could die in the first year of the corona virus pandemic if crucial containment measures fail.

WHO Africa head Matshidiso Moeti says the new research also predicts a prolonged outbreak over a few years.