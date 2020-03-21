Mufulira District Commissioner, Mike Manda says the area is on high alert to deal with any possible cases of COVID-19.

Speaking during an Epidemic Preparedness Committee meeting, Mr Manda said government is working closely with stakeholders to ensure that people in the district are protected from any possible outbreak of the virus.

Mr Manda said government is doing its best to protect its citizens and has since called on members of the public to adhere to preventive guidelines given by the Ministry of Health in order to protect themselves from Coronavirus.

And Mufulira District Health Director, Kambole Mpande said Mutundu clinic has been identified as an isolation centre in case of any suspected case.

Dr Mpande said his department is currently putting necessary logistics such as drugs and protective clothing for health personnel to ensure that they promptly deal with any cases of COVID-19.

He assured that medical personnel are committed to do their best to ensure that no life is lost in case of any COVID-19 cases are recorded in Mufulira.

Dr Mpande said the Ministry is on high alert and conducting tests on everyone entering the country through Mokambo Border.

He said persons suspected to have the Coronavirus will be quarantined at Mutundu clinic and there after transferred to Masaiti District Hospital once confirmed to have the disease.

He called on members of the public to adhere to prevention measures such as avoiding close contact and regularly sanitizing hands.

Zambia recorded the first two COVID-19 cases, a couple who recently returned from France.