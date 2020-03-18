Police in Mumbwa district have arrested a pastor from a named local church for allegedly raping a 22 year woman.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer, Chola Katanga confirmed the development to ZANIS and identified the suspect as Richard Hamabuyu who claimed to be a pastor at Bulungu west Seventh Day Adventist(SDA) church in Mumbwa.

Mr Katanga said the suspect was picked by police over the weekend after he allegedly raped the woman from Katala village in Chief Mumba’s area upon inviting her for prayers.

He explained that the victim was on February 24, invited at the pastor’s residence for prayers which she complied.

The Police Chief further said upon arrival at the pastor’s residence, he told her to enter in the house and later locked the door and had canal knowledge without her consent in the sitting room.

Mr Katanga said the suspect is currently in police custody waiting to appear in court for rape.