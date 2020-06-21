Residents of Nkomena Village in Mungwi District, Northern Province have embarked on a community initiative to construct a road which connects the area to the rest of the district.

And Lawrence Chota a Kasama based businessman who hails from Nkomena village has pledged to support the initiative and donated over K10, 000 towards the road project.

Mr Chota said the initiative by the residents to work on the road need to be supported as it will easy the movement of people, and farm produce from the area.

He said people should not only be waiting for government when they can also do something.

Mr Chota said once the road is done it will easy the movement of people of Kalembo, Mukundi and Nkomena Villages to the rest of the district.

He noted that the three villages were completely cut off from the rest of the district due to the floods which were experienced during the last rainy season.

Mr Chota also advised residents to take advantage of the mobile registration excises to register all those who are eligible to obtain their National Registration Cards once the exercise commences.

He said once they get their NRCs they will have an opportunity to excise their rights to vote in the 2021 general elections.

And Village headman Nkomena who thanked Mr Chota for the gesture, has called on other businessmen in the district to emulate him.

The headman said the support they have received from Mr Chota will encourage a lot of people to participate in the community initiative of constructing the road.