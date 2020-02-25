Police in North western province have arrested and charged a motorist with causing death by dangerous driving after he bashed an eight year old juvenile pedestrian on the Solwezi-Chingola road.

Provincial commissioner of police, Hudson Namachila has confirmed that the accident happened yesterday at Emmanuel area in Mushindamo district .

He explains in a statement that this was when Kalebu Muyeleke of Kitwe who was driving an Isuzu at an excessive speed hit Jessica Mulumba as she crossing the road.

Mr Namachila said the victim died on the spot due to the impact of the accident and the body has since been deposited in Solwezi general hospital awaiting post mortem.