Rehabilitation works on the Mutanda police post that was vandalized by residents last week, following the riots that engulfed the district has commenced and is expected to be completed in the next ten days.

Speaking when he inspected the project, which started this week, Chingola member of parliament Matthew Nkhuwa said he is happy that works are progressing.

Mr. Nkhuwa stated that with the pace of works he is optimistic that works will be completed on schedule and the station will be operational soon.

ZANIS reports that Mr Nkuhwa who later addressed the residents urged them not to vandalise the facility again once the station becomes operational.

And the contractor John Banda has assured the minister that works will be completed even before the 10 days period.

Mr. Banda stated that material is readily available and once the fittings are completed painting will be done.

Meanwhile, the residents have thanked the MP for fulfilling his promise and they vowed not to vandalise the facility again.