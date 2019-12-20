Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene has implored the residents of Mbala district to support the police.

This is in an effort to curb crime in the area.

Speaking on radio Luswepo community radio station yesterday, Mr Mweene said it is sad to find that the area has so far two prominent businessmen have been robbed of thousands of kwacha recently.

Mr Mweene says it is also a pity to find that such a crime has been experienced in Mbala district known to be a peaceful.

The Police commissioner notes that it is for this reason that residents should always report suspicious people to the Police.

He says some residents might even be accommodating criminals warning of stern action against such people.

However, Mr Mweene says the police are on alert adding the number of officers will increase as they make patrols in the area.

Recently robbers armed with guns and pangas attacked two businessmen on different occasions and got away with K80, 000.00 and K91, 000.00 but no arrests have been made so far.