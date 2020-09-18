Mwense District Commissioner (DC) Edward Mumbuluma who died last Sunday in a road traffic accident along the Mansa-Nchelenge road, has been put to rest.

Luapula Province Minister, Nickson Chilangwa has described late Mumbuluma as a hardworking man who fought hard for the wellbeing of people not only in Mwense but the province as whole.

Mr Chilangwa said the late DC was committed to duty, fearless, honest, and dependable adding it will be difficulty to mend the gap he has left.

‘‘We have lost a gallant son of the soil. I had so much faith and confidence in him. He carried out duties assigned to him well without close supervision,’’ Mr Chilangwa said.

And Mwense District Patriotic Front Chairperson, Isaac Mwenya said the late Mumbuluma was born a leader.

‘‘Some people ascend to leadership by force, others by their level of education, others by their stature but this one was born a leader,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, his daughter Naomi Musonda described her father as a man who touched and enriched their lives in different ways.

Mr Mumbuluma was appointed Mwense District Commissioner in July this year and is survived by a wife and seven children.

The road accident occurred in Toka area in Nchelenge district on September 13, 2020, after Mr Mumbuluma’s driver hit into a stationery vehicle.

The DC died on the way to Mansa General Hospital where he was being rushed for medical attention.