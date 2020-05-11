The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has disbursed over K2m for social cash transfer scheme in Mwense district.

District Social welfare officer, Michael Bupe said the funds will benefit 10,615 vulnerable beneficiaries who are currently on the

programme.

Ms Bupe said the funds are for January and February 2020 adding that the Pay Point Managers have already collected the money and have started giving the beneficiaries in their respective areas.

She said 769 households living with disabilities are entitled to K360 bimonthly each while 9,846 are households without disabilities and will each get K180.

“The release of the funds by government is an indicator of its commitment to improving the welfare of the vulnerable people in

the communities,” he said.

“These funds have come at the right time when some households are affected by the flooding which submerged their crops,” he noted.

Mr Bupe has since requested the beneficiaries to prudently use the funds if they are to continue receiving funds from government and its

cooperating partners.