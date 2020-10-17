Chief Kanyama of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district of North-Western Province has called on his subjects to take the ongoing 2020 Indoor Residual spraying (IRS 2020) and Insecticide Treated Mosquito Net (ITNs) distribution exercise seriously in order to eliminate malaria.

Speaking during the district launch of the exercise, Chief Kanyama said the success of government programmes that aim at improving people’s lives can only be actualized if people in the area allow various government sectors to do their work diligently.

He encouraged his subject to embrace the indoor residual spraying program and use treated mosquito nets for the intended purpose.

The traditional leader warned that he will not hesitate to punish anyone who will frustrate the exercise by locking up their houses, running away from their homes and by not obeying the instructions given to them by the health staff.

“Am warning you, whoever will not allow the health staff conducting the spraying exercise to spray your houses will face punishment from the palace. I am urging you to take this exercise serious if we have to eliminate malaria” chief Kanyama said.

Meanwhile, district health director, Brian Mwachisowa said government has provided support to his office to enable it carry out the IRS exercise adding that the district is ready for the exercise.

Dr. Mwachisowa said the involvement of chief Kanyama to launch the exercise was aimed at regaining confidence in the program following the gassing incident that affected the exercise early this year.

And Headman Makachi expressed happiness with the exercise and thanked government for the intervention that will see the country free from malaria.