The National AIDS Council (NAC) has embarked on a countrywide programme to validate the Revised National HIV and AIDS Strategic Framework (RNASF) for the year 2020 to 2023.

Speaking during the stakeholders’ consultative meeting held in Chinsali District in Muchinga Province, Acting Provincial HIV and AIDS Coordination Advisor for Muchinga, Jessy Goma said the purpose of the framework is to provide an overall strategy for the planning, coordination and implementation of the multi-sectoral national response based on available evidence and recommendations of the NASF 2017-2021 mid-term review.

Ms Goma said the frameworks also seek to highlight national priorities, expected outcomes and targets that all stakeholders should work towards, based on their respective mandates, resources and comparative advantage.

She added that the revised NASF will articulate an agreed framework for the implementation of the multi-sectoral response developed in partnership with civil society, private sector, public sector and cooperating partners’ inputs.

She also said that the document will provide a transparent framework to form the basis for reaching agreement with cooperating partners on their technical and financial support and the management and coordination of the response.

She further disclosed that he the framework will articulate resource needs and gaps for the HIV response between 2020 and 2023 as well as act as a resource mobilisation tool for various proposed interventions.