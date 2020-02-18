A 17 year old juvenile of Musutu village in Nakonde District has committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof of the house.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase confirmed the incident to ZANIS today.

Mr Njase said the juvenile who lived with his grandmother took his life yesterday between 12:00 hours and 15:00 hours when the grandmother, Maria Namukanga, went to get some vegetables from the fields.

He explained that when grandmother returned, she was shocked to find that he hanged himself in her bedroom using a chitenge material.

Mr Njase said the matter was later reported to Police by her neighbours after she informed them about the incident.

He further said police physically inspected the body and no foul play was suspected as the juvenile was found with his tongue hanging out of his mouth and eyes wide open, suggestive of suicide.

The body of the juvenile has since been deposited at Nakonde Urban Clinic mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.