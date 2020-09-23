The Ndola City Council (NCC) has embarked on a solar street lighting project in selected wards of the city at a cost of K590, 582 in the first phase.

The project will be fully funded using locally generated resources under the Ward Development Fund (WDF) and will be implemented in phases in order to address funding and monitoring constraints.

NCC Assistant Public Relations Manager, Waluka Mwaekwa said in a statement issued to ZANIS in Ndola, that the first phase of the project is estimated to cover 3.6 kilometers.

Ms Mwaekwa explained that the project that kicked off last month, aims to install the solar street lights in at least four wards at a time.

She added that the number of wards benefitting from the project at a given time will increase once the revenue collection increases.

She further said the council has so far completed solar street lighting installations in selected parts of Chifubu ward.

“Works on some selected parts of Kaloko ward are yet to have also started. The next stage of phase one will encompass Munkulungwe and Toka wards as well as completing the works in Kaloko ward,” she said.

She further explained that the Council’s long term goal is to ensure that many more areas of the city are adequately lit using renewable energy powered street lights.

“We are therefore calling on the community to guard the infrastructure that has been installed, and that which will be installed in the near future, jealously as these installations are a public good and property,” she said.

Ms Mwaekwa noted that it is important for the communities to remain alert and report any form of vandalism on any public property to either the Council or the nearest police station.