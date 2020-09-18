THE Ndola City Council has cautioned all bar, tavern and night club owners against abrogating the COVID-19 guidelines as they risk legal action taken against them.

In a Statement made available to ZANIS in Ndola today, Public Relations Manager Rebbeca Mushota said eight bars and night clubs were issued a warning for operating beyond the stipulated time in accordance with the Presidential directive regarding the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Ms Mushota said the warning was issued after the Council’s Public Health Department conducted a night operation to check compliance on Friday night, September 11, 2020 from 23:30 hours to Saturday around 02:00 hours in the morning.

She said the operation was undertaken to check on compliance with new Presidential directives that bars, taverns and night clubs may operate from 18:00 hours to 23:00 hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

She explained that the premises were found operating beyond the stipulated time prompting the council to issue them with a warning notice.

“If the same premises are found operating beyond the stipulated time in the near future, legal action would be taken against them,” Ms Mushota warned.

Meanwhile, Ms Mushota said last week between September 7, 2020 and September 12, 2020, the Public Health Department cautioned two restaurants for non-adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures such as not observing physical distancing and not wearing masks.

“In the same period, three hosts of festivals were cautioned out of the 26 inspected for non-adherence,” she said.

She said that the festivals did not adhere to measures such as physical distancing, proper sanitation, waste management and disinfection.

Ms Mushota explained that the hosts of the festivals have since been given recommendations on how to adhere to the guidelines.

She further added that two bars were also charged during the same week for non-adherence to COVID-19 measures.