The Ndola City Council (NCC) has warned of stern action against traders selling liquor without licences.

NCC Public Relations Manager Tiliyenji Mwanza, told ZANIS in an interview in Ndola today, that illegal selling of alcohol is increasing in the city more especially in bus stations and townships.

Ms Mwanza said the Council Public Health team and council police will soon carry out an inspection exercise and pounce on people who will be found selling alcohol without Council licenses.

Meanwhile, Ms Mwanza has appealed to liquor manufacturers to only sell alcohol in bulk to those with valid liquor licences to help curb the issue of illegal alcohol selling in the city.