Ndola City Council has prioritized community centered activities in order for the populations to take lead and be ambassadors of positive behavioral change.

Speaking at the commemoration of Global Hand Washing Day in Ndola this morning, Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga in a speech read for him by his Deputy Kennedy Kasaba challenged the people who were present at the commemoration to take action by embracing proper hand hygiene guidelines.

Mayor Chisenga observed that there is need to observe high standard of hygiene in the country because the rain season is around the corner when diarrhoea diseases such as cholera usually breakout.

He added that proper hand hygiene is cardinal because it plays an important role in reducing the transmission of communicable diseases including Coronavirus which has affected the entire world.

Meanwhile, Ndola District Commissioner Anthony Katongo was dismayed at the high levels of non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines by Chipulukusu community members who gathered to commemorate the Global Hand Washing Day.

“You are all required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing whenever you are attending a gathering,” said the DC.

And speaking earlier, Ndola City Council Acting Town Clerk Musanya Bupe called on all stakeholders to support the hygiene awareness program if a reduction in communicable diseases is to be achieved.

“All stakeholders should ensure sustainable change in behavior towards public health guidelines such as hand washing, proper disposal of waste and other sanitation issues,” said Mr Bupe.

Global Hand Washing Day falls on October 15 and this year, it is being commemorated under the theme ‘ Hand Washing Hygiene for All’.