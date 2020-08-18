Keepers Zambia Foundation (KZF) has urged farmers of Limulunga District in Western Province to adopt conservation farming methods in order to improve their yields and reduce the cost of production.

KZF Programmes Officer Lungowe Nyambe said natural farming methods such as conservation farming method increases the yield and sustains the land fertility.

Mr Nyambe said the use of compost manure also benefits the land because it fertilizes the land for future use.

KZF organised a stakeholder’s engagement meeting in Limulunga District between government departments and the community to discuss issues of conservation ranging from forestry, fisheries and livestock farming as well as agriculture.

The organisation has trained 100 farmers and 20 lead farmers in conservation farming who have already started preparing their field to use natural farming methods in the 2020/2021 farming season.

The charity organisation will also create 4 demo plots in Nang’oko and Sunga areas of Limulunga District in order to empower farmers with local seed to be used in their fields.

Mr Nyambe disclosed to ZANIS that the engagement meeting is aimed at promoting a platform for the community to raise issues affecting their environment to office bearers.

Meanwhile, Joseph Mutumba a farmer in Nang’oko called for a stronger partnership between the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) and government in the management of natural resources.

He said the BRE should also work with village Indunas to ensure compliance from the locals in protecting natural resources.

He observed that some people are over fishing in the rivers and indiscriminately cutting down trees in forest reserves, an act he dimmed unfortunate.

And BRE Representative Induna Mayungi who oversees water affairs said the royal establishment is working well with government to conserve the environment but noted that more needs to be done.

Induna Mayungi however, noted the need for a mindset shift from members of the community to win the crusade against environmental exploitation.

At the same event, District Livestock and Fisheries Coordinator Dr Cletus Mainza said fish conservation demands everyone’s commitment because the country is recording low fish stocks in natural water bodies.

“Over fishing is not unusual in many water bodies in the province. When I first came to Western Province in the 1970s there were big fish sizes which is a rare sight now,” he observed.

After the engagement, TZF noted that the results of the meeting showed the need for a stronger and clear lines of consultation between office bearers and the people.

KZF and Limulunga East Women’s club is implementing the Luena Flood Plain Water and Land Conservation in the Sub-Basin of the Zambezi River in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).