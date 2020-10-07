Goodwill Ambassador for Persons with Disabilities, Elijah Ngwale has praised teachers for learners with disabilities for their sacrifice to ensure pupils are given an opportunity to attain inclusive education at all leaves.

Mr. Ngwale says because of the sacrifice that teachers for learners with disabilities make, most children living with various disabilities have not been disadvantaged in their quest to access education.

He told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today, that this is why there is a need for the government to support and encourage the teachers more if the country is to attain universal access to education by all .

“As the country joins the rest of the World in commemorating teachers day, I wish to applaud the Zambian teachers especially for learners with disabilities for the sacrifice that they make in impacting knowledge in these children thereby, enabling them get inclusive primary, secondary and tertiary education,” he explained.

He said currently teachers for learners with disabilities are facing a number of challenges in the execution of the duties such as teaching materials like braille among others.

Mr. Ngwale added that teachers are also not encouraged to improve their skills that can enhance their teaching for the benefit of the learners.

“Am saddened with the current condition that teachers for learners with disabilities are working in, they have no teaching like braille for the blind learners, the teaching is not good for both the teachers and the learners and these teachers are not encouraged to improve their skills in braille and sign language so that they can teach effectively, ”he stated.

Teachers in Zambia have joined the rest of the World in commemorating World teacher’s day under the “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future.”