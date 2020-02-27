Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that about 450,000 people have so far been captured under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHI).

Dr Chilufya says since the commencement of the implementation of the health scheme in October 2019, the system has received maximum support from the Labour movement and other stake holders.

ZANIS reports that Dr Chilufya was speaking in Lusaka today, when he officiated at the National Health Insurance Scheme open Day, held at Levy Mwanawasa teaching hospital.

Dr Chilufya cited the Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers (ZUGAW) and the World Health Organization (WHO) as among the stakeholders that have supported the scheme.

Dr Chilufya who is also Mansa central Member of Parliament, said the Scheme, is the only sure way of removing the barrier to access health services for all citizens.

He said this is also a catalyst to the attainment of the universal health coverage.

“Since October 1st, 2019, the scheme has registered 450,000 beneficiaries and 138 health facilities registered. The scheme has removed the barrier of postpaid health services that people used to face because. Now people under the scheme pay a minimal amount that covers a lot of people and goes a long way in one’s life. This scheme is a solidarity scheme for both individuals and their families,” he stressed.

And WHO Country Director Nathan Mbasheta said the scheme is the right step towards attaining the access to health services for all.

Dr Mbasheta said going forward people in Zambia will not suffer the catastrophic expenses when accessing health services.

He hailed government for having captured 450,000 beneficiaries within four months of commencing the scheme.

Meanwhile, NHI Director General James Kapesa stated that the scheme aims to capture 800,000 people by June and 1 million by the end of the year.

Mr Kapesa underscored that so far 128 health facilities have been accredited to the scheme.

He expressed optimism that all citizens will be under the scheme within five years to attain universal health coverage.