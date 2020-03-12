The Drug Enforcement Commission(DEC) in Lusaka has arrested a 47 year old Nigerian national for allegedly trafficking in over 26 litters of hashish oil, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Victor Okeke, a Matero township Businessman, was intercepted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) where he went to collect his contraband weighing 2.2 kilograms.

The Concealed contraband was packed in 4 wig sacks and entered the country through Rwandan Airline Cargo plane.

Meanwhile, the Commission in North Western Province has also arrested and jointly charged Innocent Meleka, 28, a Businessman, Charity Chipeta, 35, a Peasant farmer and Jordan Kafumbu, 50, all of Kisalala area in Solwezi for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 147 kilograms.

All the suspects are in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.