North Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has implored on people in the region to embrace farming as a business.

Mr Mubukwanu said people must take advantage of the early delivery of farming inputs and venture into viable farming activities which will contribute to the economic development of the country.

The Minister said this when he virtually opened and chaired the 1st to 3rd quarter Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) meeting held in Solwezi today.

He said government has stimulated the economic activities in the province through implementation of various developmental and empowerment programmes.

“Government has done its part by delivering the farm inputs on time and this will contribute to food security in the province because as a region we have favourable rainfall coupled with fertile soil to grow enough food ,” Mr Mubukwanu said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mubukwanu has urged all government departments to work as a team in service delivery regardless of different mandates as institutions and make the province a better place for the people.

“Let us avoid working in isolation, we need to have the spirit of patriotism and depending on one another for us to effectively carry out our mandate as government workers,” he said.

And in his welcoming remarks, Provincial Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela said the province has been receiving overwhelming pledges arising from the 2019 investment exposition.

He said among the sectors receiving attention is mining, energy and agriculture.

Mr Mangimela cited the mining, agriculture and energy sectors as segments that have great potential in reducing poverty, creating jobs and averting vulnerability by accelerating development towards 2030 in the region.

“In line with the diversification agenda of the country, the province continues to support development efforts in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sub-sectors,” he said.

“For instance, this was done by consistently providing support to our farmers through initiatives such as farmer input support programme and the food security pack,” he said.

Mr Mangimela has since urged stakeholders in the development agenda to familiarize themselves with policy measures being undertaken by government and internalize the measures into their work plan and programmes.

“The provincial administration will periodically carry out sensitization process of the policy measures to ensure the same become an integral part of our work plans and budgets,” he said.

The PDCC meeting was conducted with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines with a hybrid format of physical and online attendance.