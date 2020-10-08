The Northwestern Province Council of Chiefs has called for the reopening of Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District.

Provincial Council of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kanong’esha of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga District said it is important that the mine is operationalized in order to improve the economy of Mufumbwe and the country as a whole.

The Traditional leader said through the Council of Chiefs consultative meeting held last year, Chiefs in the province resolved that the mine be reopened in order to provide jobs to the local people.

“Chief Kizela called for a consultation meeting for all chiefs on 15 April 2019 and all chiefs in this province want that mine to be opened, people in Kalengwa have suffered since the closure of the mine,” he said.

Senior Chief Kanong’esha presented a petition to Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa, signed by all Traditional leaders in the province seeking the immediate reopening of the mine.

He said any matters before the courts of law concerning the mine should be resolved quickly so that benefits from the mine starts accruing to the residents.

Meanwhile the traditional leader has applauded the government for the massive infrastructure development.

He said the government has achieved most of the programs outlined in their manifesto such as building of hospitals, roads and communication towers.

And Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa assured the traditional leader of government’s support with regard to ensuring that benefits from all mining activities in the province accrue to the local people.