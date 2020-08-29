Kasempa District Commissioner, Philosopher Chandamali is impressed with the high turnout at the ongoing mobile registration exercise for National Registration Cards (NRCs).

Speaking during an on spot check to assess how the exercise is fairing in the district, Mr Chandamali said the response from the residents is overwhelming which was very impressive.

He advised the residents to comply with the guidelines and regulations from the officers issuing NRCs to avoid complications.

“These people issuing NRCs whatever they will request you to do will be within the confines of the law,” Mr Chandamali said.

He was saddened that some people were taking offence when they were required to prove their Zambian citizenship because they delayed obtaining NRCs.

Mr Chandamali said that there is nothing peculiar about questioning why a person delayed obtaining a National Registration Card.

“The reason they are asking you to bring letters from your headmen and endorsed by the chief is because we do not want to start giving NRCs to foreigners, he said.

Meanwhile Kasempa District Mobile Registration Coordinator, Ruth Chayala thanked the District Administration for the support that they have been rendering during the exercise.

“The office of the District Commissioner has been assisting us, that is why we have had no problems,” Mrs Chayala said.

She said that so far the turnout has been impressive in all areas except for Kandeke area where the turnout was low.

“The attendance was very poor at Kandeke but Kabutwitwi, Nselauke, Jifumpa and Mufwashi the response was very well,” Mrs Chayala said.