Shang’ombo District Commissioner, Max Kasabi says over two thousand people have obtained National Registration Cards under the ongoing mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC’s) in the area.

Mr Kasabi expressed happiness that residents of Shang’ombo district are satisfied with the exercise as one cannot do without a national identity document.

Mr Kasabi revealed that two thousand four hundred people out of the eight thousand targeted number have been issued with NRC’s so far in the district.

He indicated that one thousand NRC’s issued are new registrations while seven hundred are card replacements.

ZANIS reports that the District Commissioner revealed this when he conducted an inspection to the current areas the exercise is being conducted namely in Mambolomoka, Liyuwayuwa, Sipuma Siwelewele and Mboiwa in the District.

Mr Kasabi described the exercise as calm saying the government is committed to rolling out the issuance of NRC’s in the district before the commencement of the voter Registration exercise.

“This time around we have covered almost 30% of our target. For now we have issued about two thousand four hundred new registrations and about one thousand meanwhile replacement is 700,” he said.

Meanwhile Mambolomoka Ward Councillor, Malundu Malundu thanked the government for the gesture saying people need NRC’s to obtain governments social services.

He also appealed to the government to extend the mobile issuance of the NRC’s exercise dates.

The NRC mobile issuance exercise is running from 20th September to 30th October 2020.