A civic leader in Chinsali District has described the on-going mobile National Registration Card (NRC) issuance exercise as a success.

Chinsali Mayor, Thomas Mutale said the exercise is going on smoothly and the turnout of people is encouraging.

Mr Mutale who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Treasure for Muchinga Province said they have not received any complaints from people concerning the on-going exercise.

“Am very impressed with the turnout here in Chinsali and grateful to the officers that are conducting the exercise because all is going on very well,” he said.

ZANIS reports that the Mayor said this when he conducted a spot check at the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship.

Mr Mutale said he is hopeful that the exercise will continue running smoothly till the end.

He has advised parents and guardians in Chinsali to utilize the 40 days mobile National Registration Card exercise to obtain the national identity cards for their children.

And one of the residents, Michael Mulenga said he is happy to have successfully obtained an NRC for the first time without any challenges.

“Am more than happy to acquire the NRC because with this card I can also do many things like joining the cooperatives so that I can also benefit from government empowerment that other people with NRCs are benefiting from,” he said.

Another resident, Mirriam Chanda said she is thankful to government for embarking on the mobile exercise which has enabled her to easily acquire an NRC.

“We don’t even take long here, within few minutes we are done unlike the normal one of acquiring NRCs which takes hours and days to acquire one,” she noted.

She further urged all those who are above 16 years to take advantage of the exercise before it comes to an end.