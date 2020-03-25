The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has risen to 96 as of 7:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) yesterday, Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The most infected regions are Casablanca and Rabat with 22 cases each.

Out of the infected cases, three have died and three others have recovered.

All of the patients are receiving treatment at local hospitals, the ministry added.

Morocco has announced a public health emergency and restricted movements, which came into effect starting from 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Friday until further notice.