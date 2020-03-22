Mpika District Commissioner, Moses Katebe has urged residents to observe high levels of hygiene in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Katebe said people should observe high levels of cleanliness by washing their hands with soap or using an alcohol-based hand sanitisers as well as observing proper disposal of waste.

He told ZANIS in an interview the district has held special Epidemic Preparedness meeting to discuss the levels of preparedness and measures put in place to respond to any case of coronavirus.

Mr Katebe disclosed that the District Health Office and the Town Council will go round markets and business places to sensitise people on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Kanchibiya District Commissioner, Mary Chifuna has suspended all mobile markets popularly known as Umunada in an effort to prevent any cases of Coronavirus in the district.

Ms Chifuna said that the said markets are usually held by the road side where there are no sanitary facilities which may pose as a health hazard.

She has since advised churches, shop owners and restaurants to provide hand washing facilities.