One passenger has died while twelve others are admitted to Chipata Central hospital after the passenger bus they were aboard overturned following a tyre burst along Chipata Airport road in Chipata City, Eastern province.

Commissioner of Police in Eastern Province Lackson Sakala says the thirteen met their fate along the said road to Chipangali district.

Mr Sakala says the accident occurred on Wednesday around 18:00 hours.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr Sakala said the body of the deceased who he named as Edward Phiri,70, from Chief Saili’s area in Chipata district is in Chipata District Mortuary awaiting postmortem before burial.

“We recorded a fatal road accident Chizele farms along Airport road involve a HI ace minibus which had thirteen people on board.

“The incident happened around 18:00 hours on Wednesday when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle after a tyre burst which resulted into the minibus overturning several times, “he said.

Stating that the deceased who was among passengers, sustained fractured ribs and head injuries that contributed to his death, Mr Sakala said the driver and the passengers were after the accident immediately rushed to Chipata Central Hospital for attention.

The deceased was pronounced dead upon arrive at Chipata central hospital, he added.

And Mr Sakala said a female passenger who sustained a broken spine is battling for her life in the same hospital danger while other victims are out of danger.

The minibus was being driven by Felix Phiri, has since been charged with careless driving.

Meanwhile, Mr Sakala said a 31-year-old man of Nabvutika Township has been murdered by unknown people before fleeing away with his motorbike he was using business in Chipata district.

He said the deceased, Evans Mwanza, who used to transport people and goods within Chipata, was murdered between 21:00 hours on May 05,2020 around 07:00 hours on May 06,2020 .

Mwanza was attacked and robbed off an unregistered motorbike at a place called Holy Corner in Chipata which belonged to Cephas Chirwa.

“The motorbike is a property of Cephas Chirwa and it is valued at K14, 000.The deceased was found lying unconscious on the road with a deep cut on his head and was taken to Chipata Central Hospital where he was died upon arrival, “he said.