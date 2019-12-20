ONLY eleven percent of farmers in Chipangali, representing 1, 226 individual farmers have fully redeemed their inputs for the 2019/2020 farming season.

ZANIS reports that this came to light during the District Development Coordinating Committee (DDCC) meeting held at Kasenga Day Secondary school in Chipangali today.

According to a report of Economic Diversification and Job Creation Sub-Committee, 13, 983 individual beneficiaries have partially redeemed their inputs, representing 88.1 percent of the total number of beneficiaries.

Committee Chairperson, Frederick Mwansa, says the generation of Authority To Deposit ( ATD) and Authority To Collect (ATC) documents were issued to 15, 878 beneficiaries for the 2019/2020 farming season.

14, 531 farmers who have partially redeemed their inputs, have not collected all their requirements but were in the process of collecting.

He said only 121 farmers representing less than one percent were still waiting to collect the inputs.

When farmers fully redeem their inputs, it means that they have collected all the inputs while those that partially redeem, have only collect part of the inputs.

And Mr. Mwansa said the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape (ZIFL-P) Project has continued being administered from Chipata for implementation of the projects in Chipangali district.

He noted that though the projects were being implemented by officers from Chipangali, they only received leftovers of resources from the parent district of Chipata.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwansa said only 360 out of 700 calves were vaccinated during the quarter under review due to insufficient funds in the department of fisheries and livestock.

He said the fisheries department had a lot of challenges such as low staffing levels, which made it difficult for effective operations, adding that, only two out of five veterinary camps were manned.