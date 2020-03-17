About 1,120 metric tonnes of relief maize meal has been delivered to hunger –affected people in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province.

ZANIS reports that Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner Hendrix Kaimana disclosed the development yesterday during women’s day commemoration held at Itezhi Tezhi modern market that the delivery of the relief maize meal has since been completed.

“Government responded to the hunger situation in Itezhi Tezhi by giving the district 1,120 metric tonnes of maize meal which was duly delivered to the affected households” Mr. Kaimana said.

Prolonged dry spell ravaged Itezhi Tezhi during the 2018/2019 farming season leaving more than 23,000 people in district hunger- stricken and living in desperate conditions.

The dry spells and drought in certain areas also caused water tables in the affected areas to go down making it difficult for the people to find food and water for themselves and their livestock.

In addition to relief maize meal, more than 3,000 households benefited from the Emergency Cash Transfer Program (ECT).

According to the District Commissioner, the project , which begun in October 2019, will run for six months until April 2020 and will benefit 3,159 drought- affected households that are on the ordinary Social Cash Transfer Scheme(SCT) in Itezhi Tezhi.

He said each benefiting household will be paid a total of K600 for the whole sixth month period to address essential food and household needs.

ECT project is funded by UK’s Department of International Development (DFID), Swedish Government through the United Nations (UN)’s UNICEF.

Meanwhile Mr. Kaimana said the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) in Itezhi Tezhi district has sold 10,000 bags of maize to the communities.

The maize priced at K111 , is part of the ongoing communal FRA maize sales in the district , he said.

The District Commissioner further said that government was committed to alleviating hunger situation by selling FRA maize at an affordable price.