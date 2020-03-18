Lubwa Ward Councilor in Chinsali district, Martin Chitondo has disclosed that over 60 families have been left homeless in Nashinga area after their houses collapsed following heavy rains experienced in the are.

Mr Chitondo say the affected families have temporarily relocated to nearby areas while seeking government aid.

The area councilor told ZANIS in an interview that the heavy downpour has also destroyed some crops saying the situation may result in food shortages as many affected families depend on farming.

He has called on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to come to the aid of the affected families.

And one of the affected victims, Martin Nkole, whose house was completely destroyed, said he has been left homeless with his seven children.

Mr Nkole said they will highly appreciate any assistance rendered to them by government.

He further thanked the area councilor for taking time to assess the flood situation in Nashinga area.

And another victim, Peggy Chola has called on well-wishers for any form of support in terms of tents and food to the affected families.

Chinsali district, has been experiencing continuous heavy rains which has left Mbesuma area flooded with pontoon services at Chambeshi river and Safwa being suspended.

Meanwhile, a ZANIS crew that rushed to the area with the area councilor to assess the flood situation, got stuck in the area for over 10 hours and in the process they were suspected to be gassers by the people in the area.

The team was almost attacked by some villagers who were armed with spears, axes and sticks but were only rescued after the mob discovered they were using a GRZ vehicle belonging to ZANIS.

And Armed Police Officers accompanied by Muchinga Provincial Information Officer, Jonathan Mukuka also rushed to the area to rescue the team.