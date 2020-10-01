The Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) executive committee at Yowela Primary School in Mushindamo district has called on government to deploy more teachers to the school.

PTA Chairperson, Alfonse Kanpwasa said the primary school only has one teacher to carter for pupils from grade one to seven.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Mr Kanpwasa said it is unfortunate to see one teacher attending to more than 600 pupils.

“We are concerned as parents, how can one school have one teacher when other schools have more than 50 teachers in one school”, he said.

Mr Kanpwasa said because of the current situation at the school, most pupils end up playing and indulging in vices such as beer drinking and sex.

“Because the school has one teacher who takes turns teaching one class after another, most pupils just report to school but end up playing in the villages because there is no one to attend to them”, he added.

Mr Kanpwasa has since appealed to government to quickly look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the secondary section PTA member, Elasto Kabuwu has appealed to government to roof two classroom blocks whose roofs were blown off due to heavy rains last year.

“You see, Yowela School has both the primary and secondary section. From the secondary section, two out of three classrooms had their roofs blown off by rains last year “, Mr Kabuwu said.

He said now that the pupils have opened schools, it will be difficult to teach and learn from such classrooms once the commencement of rains.

And Mushindamo acting District Commissioner, Oscar Mugala said government will address both challenges the school is facing at the moment.

Mr Mugala said the matter regarding roofing the school has already been reported to disaster management and mitigation unit (DMMU).

“After the roofs were blown off, a team from DMMU visited the school to assess the extent of damage. They sent reports to Lusaka and we are expectant that they will respond before the rains start”, he said.

Regarding the one teacher situation at the primary school, Mr Mugala has assured the parents that government will not allow the situation to prevail but will investigate why the situation is like that and deploy more teachers to the school.