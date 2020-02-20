Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini says the parliamentary cooperation between Zambia and Russia is intact.

Dr.Matibin says the visit to Zambia by the Chairperson of the federation council of the federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko was a clear demonstration of the cemented bilateral relations between the two countries.

He explained that both Russian and Zambian national assemblies will continue working on strength politics , governance and other areas of governance.

He was speaking this during the welcoming dinner hosted in hour of the chairperson of the federation council of the federal Assembly of the Russian federation in Lusaka today.

Dr. Matibini underscored that Mrs. Valentina will tomorrow have an opportunity to visit Livingstone one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

The dinner was characterized by colourful activities and entertainment.

Several dignitaries that included members of parliament, senior government officials from both Zambia and Russia exchanged notes whilst having the dinner.

Mrs. Valentina is tomorrow expected to return to her home country after concluding the three days reciprocal working visit to Zambia.

She has so far held bilateral talks with Republican President Edgar Lungu and visited First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda at his residence.

She earlier today held a press briefing with local journalists in which she pledged Russia’s continued development support to Zambia.